Creating positive and supportive spaces for youth in the Winona community is important to both The Joy Labs founder Sarah Johnson and Winona Public Library's (WPL) Youth Librarian Tricia Wehrenberg. Keeping the success of the teen mental health mural recently unveiled at the Winona Public Library fresh in their mind, the two have moved forward with a $15,000 grant from Winona County PartnerSHIP and the Minnesota Department of Health to increase the amount of teen mental health, art-based programming in the Winona Community. WPL and The Joy Labs will be working with four groups of teens to bring mindfulness training and the opportunity to take part in public art. The teens of Our Voices, Winona Senior High School GSA, Winona Area Learning Center, and the East End Recreation Center will be participating in this project from March through August. To watch the progress of each group, you can follow Winona Public Library on social media and WinonaColorProject on Instagram.
Latest News
- Winona may hike sewer fees 20-40% to fund $27M upgrades
- School Board drops mask requirement
- Pulled pork dinner benefit for Lisa Thomas (Mayzek)
- Pork dinner fundraiser for police exchange program
- Start growing your own plants indoors
- MCA, Saint Mary’s present ‘¡Paquita Paella!’
- USACE seeks comments on dredging pipeline near Wabasha
- Cotter speech team excels in contest
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.