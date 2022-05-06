Winona Unitarians host lecture on poetry, empathy

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Winona presents the 2022 Stan Pollock Lecture, Michael Kleber Diggs’ “This American Moment: Art as a Pathway to Empathy and Understanding,” on May 15, at 10 a.m. at Guild Hall of the Wesley United Church located at 114 West Broadway in Winona.
Michael Kleber-Diggs is a poet, essayist, literary critic, and arts educator. His debut poetry collection, “Worldly Things” (Milkweed Editions, 2021), is a finalist for the 2022 Minnesota Book Award and won both the Max Ritvo Poetry Prize and the 2022 Hefner Heitz Kansas Book Award in Poetry. Poems and essays by Kleber-Diggs appear in numerous journals and anthologies.
Kleber-Diggs will discuss how art — in particular, the art of poetry — might help us face this moment when we have so many challenges, from the lingering pandemic to our polarized interactions with each other and our fraught system of governance. Kleber-Diggs will show how poetry can provide a pathway to empathy and understanding. This event is sponsored by the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Winona.
The Stan Pollock Lecture is given each year on a topic of concern to the larger community. The event honors the memory of Stan Pollock, a longtime member of the UU Fellowship and a professor of sociology at St. Mary’s University for 30 years.
