“Remember no man is a failure who has friends.” Experience the timeless holiday classic, “It’s a Wonderful Life” at Winona Middle School’s Auditorium this December 18.
Coffee Beanz Theatre Group is excited to bring the Midwest Tour of “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” to the Winona Middle School Auditorium in Winona — a radio play adaptation of the Frank Capra film, assistant directed by WAPS alumni Emma Bucknam along with a group of uniquely talented actors, performing live on the set of a 1940s radio studio.
“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” will perform Sunday, December 18, at 2 p.m. at the Winona Middle School Auditorium in Winona. The story follows the life of George Bailey, a generous and well-meaning man who considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve. It will take the help of the lovable angel Clarence to show George why life is really worth living.
“This show is the perfect holiday experience for the whole family,” says director Kyle Goeken. “It’s really exciting to be directing such a nostalgic story, in a way that’s exciting and entertaining for all ages.”
The play stars Travis Roh, Tristen Anthony B., Katherine Baier, Carl Schack, Karina Hinkley, and Natalie Kroll, all BFA majors at Nebraska Wesleyan University. “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” is directed and produced by Kyle Goeken and assistant directed by Emma Bucknam. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children (17 and under) and can be purchased at the box office or online at coffeebeanztheatregroup.com. “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” will be at the Winona Middle School Auditorium on December 18 at 2 p.m. and will run approximately 90 minutes. The box office will be open 30 minutes before the show.
