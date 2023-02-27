Alexis Hayes and Mary Jo Klinker present the third annual Women and Non-Binary Art Show at No Name Bar (252 East Third Street in Winona) from February 28 to April 1. There will be a reception on March 10 from 4-7 p.m. at No Name Bar with an array of community performers and speakers. A People’s Choice award will be announced at the reception, and a children’s art table will be available that night as well.
