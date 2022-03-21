The Winona Arts Center, 228 East Fifth Street, is pleased to offer an evening of music and dance on March 26, 2022.
The evening begins with Flyway Dance, a dance collective based in Keoxa/Winona, directed by Erin Drummond and named after the "Mississippi Flyway" of migrating birds through this region.
This inaugural showing will feature “Fault Lines,” a new duet featuring dancers Courtney Armani and Brianna Rae Johnson, and an improvisational set with Berlin-based guest artist Nicola Bullock.
The second half of the evening features a performance by woolen lover. Woolen lover (they/them) is a local queer sound and movement artist. In their live music performances, they layer vocals, synthesizer, found sounds, and electronic sounds using the loop pedal to unfold each song in the moment. You can find their music at woolenlover.bandcamp.com.
Music starts at 7 p.m. and the coffeehouse and gallery open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the door. Tickets are available through Eventbrite or Hardt’s Music, 115 East Third Street in Winona. A portion of the Music Series is funded through Winona Affinity Federal Credit Union.
Please note that masks are required. For more information on this concert and other offerings through the Winona Arts Center, visit winonaarts.org.
