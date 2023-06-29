On July 10, 2023, at 6 p.m., John Armbruster will speak at the Wanek Center (730 Raider Drive) in Arcadia. He will present the powerful novel, “Tailspin,” about a World War II gunner who fell four miles without a parachute, was captured by the Germans, and survived POW experiences for 18 months. Please join this free presentation to celebrate a truly remarkable story.
Latest News
- MN author to discuss new novel July 6
- World War II novelist to speak in Arcadia
- Adam Turman releases new Winona-inspired artwork
- Dial 211: Get connected, get answers
- Minnesota extends Medical Assistance deadline
- St. Michael's Vacation Bible School July 15
- Apply to become a Japan student-ambassador
- Winonan to lead state education partnership
Most Popular
Articles
- Why the Driftless National Park proposal was scrapped
- WPD arrests man for allegedly choking woman
- Woman seriously hurt in crash
- Winona woman greets identical triplet great-grandsons
- Police blotter
- Winona to negotiate new deal for downtown hotel
- Police blotter
- Homola, Danielle Marie
- Kingsbury, Madeline Jane
- Special ed. provider eyes mall purchase
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.