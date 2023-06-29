On July 10, 2023, at 6 p.m., John Armbruster will speak at the Wanek Center (730 Raider Drive) in Arcadia. He will present the powerful novel, “Tailspin,” about a World War II gunner who fell four miles without a parachute, was captured by the Germans, and survived POW experiences for 18 months. Please join this free presentation to celebrate a truly remarkable story.