In his first book of poetry, published in July 2022 by SurVision Books (Ireland), Wisconsin author Philip Venzke, winner of the James Tate Poetry Prize in 2021, has newly made the 100-year literary tradition of surrealism. The book, “Chant to Save the World,” contains 24 poems, all with a sense of humor which pokes fun at the seriousness of the world. Meet the author at Paperbacks and Pieces on Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 2-4 p.m.
