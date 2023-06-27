Michael S. Moos is the author of “The Idea of the Garden” (winner of the Richard Snyder Prize, Ashland University Poetry Press, 2018) and three earlier poetry books. He will read his poetry as part of First Tuesday: The Laureate Writers Series. The event will be held on Tuesday, July 11, at 7 p.m. at the Blue Heron Coffeehouse and is free and open to the public. The reading will be followed by a book signing and an open mic. Please note that this event will be held on the second Tuesday this month, due to the July Fourth holiday.
Moos has been a poet-in-residence for The Academy of American Poets, has an M.F.A. from Columbia University, and has received poetry awards from the National Endowment for the Arts, Minnesota State Arts Board, and The Loft Literary Center in Minneapolis. He lives in St. Paul and also spends time writing in the Black Hills of South Dakota, with his wife Nancy, a watercolor artist. His poems have appeared in Atlanta Review, Midwest Quarterly, Cottonwood, Briar Cliff Review, Great River Review, Notre Dame Review, and “A 21st Century Plague: Poetry from a Pandemic.” He has new poems forthcoming in the anthologies “Broad Wings, Long Legs, a Rookery of Heron Poems” (North Star Press) and “Little by Little, the Bird Builds Its Nest” (Paris Morning Press).
This First Tuesday Laureate Writers Series event is sponsored by the Maria W. Faust Sonnet Contest in partnership with the Blue Heron Coffeehouse. To learn more about the Maria W. Faust Sonnet Contest, please visit sonnetcontest.org or email entries@sonnetcontest.org.
