The Winona Senior High School (WSHS) Theatre Group will perform “The Waiting Room” by Noah Bennett at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, and 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, at the WSHS auditorium.
Tickets are $7 for adults and $3 for students and seniors.
In addition to the play, members of the theatre group will perform several improv acting games and skits.
“The Waiting Room” will be the WSHS entry into the Minnesota State High School League One Act play competition later this month.
The dramatic piece allows the audience to view people from all walks of life as they arrive in a simple waiting room. They have each been summoned to arrive at a specific time to face the unknown of what lies beyond the close door. The public is invited to experience this journey with them.
The cast and crew include: Halli Davis, Alec Newstrom, John Ringlien, Ro Paulson, Lily Compton, Hailey Haxton, Emma Husman, Reed Schwanke, Zane Al-Saeed, Dominic McQuinn, Katie Pflughoeft, Carolyn Macon, Brynn Corcoran, Nazareth Bernard, Brooke Cherny, Cody Wojahn, Seamus Schwaba, Jaron Pizarro, Chloe Maki and Olivia Bublitz. The director is Debbie Berhow, and the technical director is Susan Krohse.
“The Waiting Room” is produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service, Inc., in Englewood, Colo.
