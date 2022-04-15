The cast includes (front row from left) Katie Pflughoeft, Julia Czaplewski, Reed Schwanke, Ro Paulson, Morgan Sanchez, (second row from left) Erica Ruppert, Esther Whetstone, John Ringlien, Brooke Cherny, Jay Spartz, Brynn Corcoran, Jacob Dulek, Debra Bernaix, Olivia Berhow, (third row from left) Kelsi Kuchel, Mirra Swenson, Jaron Pizarro, Malia Indra, Hailey Haxton, Sidney Hugunin, Garrett Wojahn, Halli Davis, Emma Husman, Chloe Maki; fourth row: Dominic McQuinn, Zane Al-Saeed, and Cody Wojahn.