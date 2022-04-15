cast photo favorite cropped

The cast includes (front row from left) Katie Pflughoeft, Julia Czaplewski, Reed Schwanke, Ro Paulson, Morgan Sanchez, (second row from left) Erica Ruppert, Esther Whetstone, John Ringlien, Brooke Cherny, Jay Spartz, Brynn Corcoran, Jacob Dulek, Debra Bernaix, Olivia Berhow, (third row from left) Kelsi Kuchel, Mirra Swenson, Jaron Pizarro, Malia Indra, Hailey Haxton, Sidney Hugunin, Garrett Wojahn, Halli Davis, Emma Husman, Chloe Maki; fourth row: Dominic McQuinn, Zane Al-Saeed, and Cody Wojahn.

The Winona Senior High School (WSHS) Theatre Group is hard at work getting ready to present the play “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” based on the book by C.S. Lewis and dramatized by Joseph Robinette.

The performances are set for 7 p.m. Friday, April 22, as well as 1 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, at the WSHS Auditorium. 

Come join us as we explore the magical land of Narnia. Immerse yourself in this story of love, faith, courage, giving, and adventure. Travel with Lucy as she brings her siblings to this land of wonder to meet the Great Lion and the forest animals. Share the courage as Peter fights the White Witch and her army. Take the journey into a place where good triumphs over evil. 

Tickets available at the door $7 for adults $3 for students and seniors. Produced by special arrangement with The Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Ill.