The Winona Senior High School (WSHS) Theatre Group is hard at work getting ready to present the play “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” based on the book by C.S. Lewis and dramatized by Joseph Robinette.
The performances are set for 7 p.m. Friday, April 22, as well as 1 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, at the WSHS Auditorium.
Come join us as we explore the magical land of Narnia. Immerse yourself in this story of love, faith, courage, giving, and adventure. Travel with Lucy as she brings her siblings to this land of wonder to meet the Great Lion and the forest animals. Share the courage as Peter fights the White Witch and her army. Take the journey into a place where good triumphs over evil.
Tickets available at the door $7 for adults $3 for students and seniors. Produced by special arrangement with The Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Ill.
