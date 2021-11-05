The Winona Senior High School (WSHS) Theatre Group will perform “42nd Street” on Friday, November 19, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, November 20, at 1 and 7 p.m. in the WSHS Auditorium at Winona Senior High School, 901 Gilmore Avenue in Winona.
Tickets are $7 for adults and $3 for students and will be sold at the door only. “42nd Street,” set in 1933, is the story of a small town girl from Allentown, Penn., who comes to Broadway in hopes of making it big during the height of the Great Depression. She gets her big chance, but will she be able to step in and pull it off? We’re sure the audience will be tapping their toes and swaying to some of Broadway's favorites tunes that include, “We’re in the Money,” “Lullaby of Broadway,” “Dames,” and “Shuffle Off to Buffalo.”
Mark your calendars and plan to come see this dancing and singing extravaganza on November 19-20.
The cast includes Hailey Haxton, Ro Paulson, Halli Davis, Lily Compton, Malia Indra, Brooke Cherny, Julia Czaplewski, Emma Husman, Jay Spartz, Dominic McQuinn, Reed Schwanke, Seamus Schwaba, Jaylon Stolpa, Dylan Kiese, Jacob Dulek, Jacob Slinkman, John Ringlien, Katie Smith, Zane Al-Saeed, Cody Wojahn, and Morgan Sanchez.
The crew includes Coral Bausman, Olivia Berhow, Debra Bernaix, Julia Czaplewski, Maiya Gorka, Sidney Hugunin, Emma Husman, Kelsi Kuchel, Chloe Maki, Jaron Pizarro, Mirra Swenson, and Garrett Wojahn.
The student director is Morgan Sanchez, the director is Debbie Berhow, and the technical director is Susan Krohse.
Music is by Harry Warren with lyrics by Al Dubin. The play is based on book by Michael Stewart and Mark Bramble, based on the novel by Bradford Ropes, with original direction and dances by Gower Champion. The play was originally produced on Broadway by David Merrick.
