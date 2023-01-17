The Winona Senior High School (WSHS) Theatre Group is preparing to stage its one-act play along with improv performances.
The WSHS Theatre Group will perform “Caution: Librarians Ahead” at 7 p.m. on Friday, January 20, and at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, at the WSHS Auditorium. “Cautions: Librarians Ahead” is written by Bradley Walton and performed with special permission from Brooklyn Publishers, LLC.
This is the group’s entry into the MSHSL One Act Play competition.
This lighthearted, upbeat performance takes a look into interview sessions with some not so capable applicants for the job of school librarian.
The show will be followed by improv performances from the talented cast and crew.
Tickets are available at the door, $7 for adults and $3 for students/seniors.
The cast includes Rachel Spartz, Nicole Spartz, Jay Spartz, Halli Davis, Grey Kemp, Ada Stangl, Oliver Kauphusman, John Ringlien, Brynn Corcoran, Ro Paulson, Greta Larson, Ruth Civettini, Dominic McQuinn, and Katie Pflughoeft. The light tech is Jaron Pizarro, sound tech is Emma Husman, stage manager is Alexis McElmury, and student director is Brooke Cherny.
The tech director is Susan Krohse, and director is Debbie Berhow.
