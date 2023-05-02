The Winona Senior High School (WSHS) Theatre Group will perform "Family Album" by Robert Frankel on Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, May 7, at 2 p.m. in the WSHS auditorium.
This play takes you to the Levitt family reunion. Join the family as they journey through photos in the family album and bring you lots of memories including fun times, sad times, hard times, and touching times. Tickets may be purchased at the door, only $7 for adults and $3 for students/seniors. Produced by special arrangement with Eldridge Publishing Co.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.