WSHS Family Album cast 2023

Submitted photo

 

From left are (front row) Debra Bernaix, Ruby McCormick, Ruth Civettini, Lillian Stevens, Ada Stangl, Erica Ruppert, Savannah Sadler, Abby Stratton, Olivia Berhow, Katie Pflughoeft, (second row) Alexis McElmury, Teagan Storm, Dallas Clegg, Jacob Dulek, Rachel Spartz, Jay Spartz, Sidney Hugunin, Malia Indra, Hope Berse, Ro Paulson, Brynn Corcoran, Tech Director Susan Krohse, (third row), Director Debbie Berhow, Emma Husman, Tabby Mulkey, Garrett Wojahn, John Ringlien, Preston Brand, Grey Kemp, Brooke Cherny, Elly Decarli, Thomas Halbakken, and Dominic McQuinn.

The Winona Senior High School (WSHS) Theatre Group will perform "Family Album" by Robert Frankel on Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, May 7, at 2 p.m. in the WSHS auditorium. 

This play takes you to the Levitt family reunion. Join the family as they journey through photos in the family album and bring you lots of memories including fun times, sad times, hard times, and touching times. Tickets may be purchased at the door, only $7 for adults and $3 for students/seniors. Produced by special arrangement with Eldridge Publishing Co.