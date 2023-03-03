Winona State University (WSU) will host author and graphic designer Carolyn Porter for a reading of her book, “Marcel’s Letters: A Font and the Search for One Man’s Fate,” at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, in Science Laboratory Center 120. During the free event, Porter will read an excerpt from her book, followed by a Q&A session.
“Marcel’s Letter” is an unfolding story that begins when Porter discovered a bundle of letters in a beautiful script at an antique store in Stillwater, Minn.
As Porter began designing a font emulating the author’s script, she had one of the letters translated from French to English and discovered a story about a man in Berlin sending letters to his family in France during World War II. Porter was thrown into a mystery to uncover Marcel’s fate while also designing the now-acclaimed P22 Marcel font, which immortalizes the man she discovered on her journey.
“Marcel’s Letters” was an award winner at the Paris Book Festival. The book was also a finalist for the 2018 Minnesota Book Award.
The P22 Marcel font, which Porter designed from Marcel’s handwriting, received five awards, including the Certification of Typographic Excellence from the New York Type Director’s Club.
For additional information about Carolyn Porter, visit carolyn-porter.com.
For more information about this event, contact Professor Debra Cumberland at
