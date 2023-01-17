The Winona State University (WSU) Department of Music will host the ensemble Ground Bass at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18, in the Recital Hall of the Performing Arts Center. The ensemble includes five internationally celebrated members of the Lyra Baroque Orchestra, along with guest artist, Joseph Jones.
Ground Bass will perform a program of works by Buxtehude, Rameau, Couperin, and J.S Bach on historical instruments, including the harpsichord, bassoon, cello, and more.
“This is a great opportunity to listen to the magnificent sounds and harmonies created by the Ground Bass ensemble,” said Deanne Mohr, co-chair of the WSU Music Department. “These musicians have been a part of many orchestras and ensembles, shared the stage with other professional artists, and played their instruments all over the world.”
Ground Bass includes Joseph Jones (guest artist), on bassoon; Julie Elhard, on viola da gamba; Eva Lymenstull, on viola da gamba and violoncello; Tulio Rondón, on piccolo cello and violoncello; Sara Thompson, on G violone and bass; and Jacques Ogg, on harpsichord.
This event is free and open to the public.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
For more information, contact Marybeth Lenhardt at mlenhardt@winona.edu.
