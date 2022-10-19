Winona State University will host “Honoring Our Wisdom as Seed Keepers” with award-winning author Diane Wilson at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, in Science Laboratory Center 120.
Wilson’s lecture will explore themes from her 2021 novel “The Seed Keeper.” A haunting novel spanning several generations, “The Seed Keeper” follows a Dakota family’s struggle to preserve their way of life, and their sacrifices to protect what matters most. The novel was a finalist for the 2022 Minnesota Book Award in Fiction and has also received positive reviews from Bustle, Book Riot, Literary Hub, BuzzFeed, and the Minneapolis Star Tribune.
Wilson will hold a book signing as part of the event, and copies of “The Seed Keeper” will be available for purchase.
Wilson has published five award-winning books and numerous essays. Her first picture book, "Where We Come From," co-written with John Coy, Sun Yung Shin, and Shannon Gibney, was released in early October. Wilson is a Mdewakanton descendent enrolled on the Rosebud Reservation in East Todd, S.D.
This event is sponsored by the WSU Foundation and the Winona State Departments of History and Legal Studies, Child Advocacy Studies, Communication Studies, English, Equity and Inclusive Excellence, Social Work-IV-E, Sociology and Criminal Justice, Women’s Gender and Sexuality Studies.
For more information about Diane Wilson visit dianewilsonwords.com.
