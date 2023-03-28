The WSU Jazz Band under the direction of Aaron Lohmeyer will be performing a free concert for the benefit of the local Food Shelf this Friday, March 31, at 7 p.m. at the First Congregational Church (161 West Broadway). It will be the re-opening event for Café Congo, which since 2014 has presented over 50 concerts to raise money for good causes. All the monies collected via freewill donations will be sent to Winona Volunteer's Services' Food Shelf in celebration of Minnesota Food Share Month. This large ensemble of very accomplished musicians will play many of your favorite jazz tunes and will be joined by a number of vocalists as well.
The last concert hosted by Café Congo in their fellowship hall was in early March 2020, coincidentally performed by the WSU Jazz Band for the food shelf. Please plan on joining in the fun and supporting these young people as they "play it forward" for the many families currently experiencing food insecurity. Light refreshments will be served. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. Thank you.
