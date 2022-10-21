Winona State University (WSU) President Scott Olson will host his own radio show from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, on KQAL 89.5 FM. To listen online, visit kqal.org.
Each semester, Olson hosts his official program, “Working on a Dream.” This semester, the theme of the program will be The Beatles. Tim Hatfield, professor and chair emeritus of WSU’s counselor education department and lifelong lover of The Beatles, will join Olson as guest DJ.
Hatfield taught a class entitled “The Beatles and Us” during WSU’s Fall 2022 Senior University program. The four-week class allowed attendees to learn more about the widely acclaimed band and reflect on their relationship with The Beatles.
KQAL is the only full-service, independent radio station in Winona and has been serving the area since 1975. KQAL is operated by the mass communication department at WSU and is staffed primarily by student volunteers. It has a dual mission: to provide career training for students interested in radio broadcasting as well as to provide the residents of southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin with quality educational and entertaining programming.
