The Winona State University Department of Theater and Dance presents their 32nd annual Dancescape concert on the Vivian Fusillo stage in the Robert A. DuFresne Performing Arts Center. The concert will run for three nights beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 17, through Saturday, February 19.
The concert will include a range of approaches to modern, contemporary, street, jazz, and experimental dance, featuring 36 talented dancers and innovative choreography and design by students, faculty, and guest artists.
Student choreographers include Becca Braun, Jayde Grass, NamJin Kim, Ella Otto, Erin Rademacher, and Erin Thomas. With themes ranging from school bullying to journeys of faith, these original pieces each explore questions of identity, solace, and groove.
The concert will feature the premiere of “Nehnu, Mowja, born of droplets,” a new work by Palestinian American choreographer Leila Awadallah, who worked intensively with a group of students during a guest artist residency in fall of 2021. Faculty works include Brianna Rae Johnson’s “Gliese 667 C e,” named after a potentially livable planet 24 light years away; Erinn Liebhard’s “Who’s Now?!,” a lively romp through the Christian McBride Trio’s jazzed-up 2011 rendition of Johnnie Taylor’s 1968 funk tune “Who’s Making Love;” and Erin Drummond’s “Fragments unknown,” set to a percussive score by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Ellen Reid.
Production will feature original lighting design by faculty member Peggy Sannerud and students Joe Ahles, Kara Eggers, Nathan Gentner, and Mae Mironer; technical direction from Isaac Sawle; and original costume design by Tracy Van Voorst.
Senior NamJin Kim’s solo “Journey to Here” and Drummond’s “Fragments unknown,” along with an informal presentation of graduate student Ella Otto’s “Found,” will represent WSU at the American College Dance Association (ACDA) regional conference at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee this spring.
Purchase tickets online at wsustudentunion.universitytickets.com. Tickets are $15 for general public and $6 for students. Masks are required for all audience members.
For more information, please contact Theatre and Dance Office Manager Alisha Syrmopoulos at asyrmopoulos@winona.edu.
