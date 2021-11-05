Winona State University (WSU) Department of Theatre & Dance announced that they will be joining thousands of theatrical organizations around the globe by producing their own local production of Music Theatre International’s “All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre.” Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) created this revue for theaters across the globe to use as a local fundraising event performed over the same weekend of November 12, 2021.WSU Department of Theatre & Dance performances are scheduled for November 12 at 7:30 p.m., November 13 at 7:30 p.m., and November 14 at 2 p.m. at the DuFresne Performing Arts Center on WSU’s campus.
“All Together Now!” features songs from MTI’s beloved catalogue of musicals including “Annie,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Come From Away,” Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s “Mary Poppins,” Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Godspell,” “Guys and Dolls,” “Hairspray,” “Into the Woods,” “Les Misérables,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Mamma Mia!,” “Matilda,” “My Fair Lady,” “Once on This Island,” “Rent,” “Waitress” and many more.
Tickets will be sold in the lobby one hour prior to the performance. Students are $5 and general admission is $15 (cash or check only).
Cast includes Hannah Beumer, of Rosemount, Minn.; Abigail Hawkey,of Maple Grove, Minn.; Nick Tentis, of Rosemount, Minn.; Alia Melloch, of Glendale, Wis.; Katelyn Kelley, of Cloquet, Minn.; Noah Nelson, of Columbia, Minn.; Jensen Drake, of Fargo, N.D.; Mikayla Strand, of Rogers, Minn.; Jiovani Bermudez, of Owatanna, Minn.; Kait Johnson, of Burnsville, Minn.; Tristan Weldon, of Rogers, Ark.; Joey Godwin, of Hanover, Penn.; and Sanorah Goldoff, of Sun Prairie, Wis.
- Crew includes Riker Weiler of Hopkins, Minn.; CJ Davis, of Rogers, Minn.; Joseph Ahles, of Hopkins, Minn.; Nathan Gentner, of Plymouth, Minn.; Miranda Bondeson, of Rosemount, Minn,; Kendall Roland, of Baraboo, Wis.; Magan Hinderaker, of Hastings, Minn.; Mae Mironer of Edina, Minn,; Jenika Moen, of Bagley, Minn.; Darien Odette, of Rochester, Minn.; and Abby Allen of New Ulm, Minn.
