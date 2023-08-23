The Second City: Improv Comedy Troupe
On Saturday, September 23, at 7:30 p.m., enjoy the best in Chicago-style sketch and improv comedy as they bring their show, “Comedian Rhapsody,” to Winona. The Second City is six decades old and is where the likes of Tina Fey, Jason Sudeikis, and Steve Carrell shot to stardom. The entertainment is made up of original sketches and songs accompanied by their world-famous improv, which typically relies on audience participation. This event will be held in the Harriett Johnson Auditorium in Somsen Hall at Winona State University (WSU). Tickets are $15 for balcony seats and $18 for the main floor, in advance for the public. On the day of the show, there will be a $2 increase across all tickets. To purchase tickets, go to bit.ly/44k7dyX.
Reza: Edge of Illusion
On Friday, October 6, at 7 p.m., in WSU’s Kryzsko Commons Ballroom, come see Reza’s new show, “Edge of Illusion.” Reza has taken the art of illusion to a new level, delivering his rock concert-style magic show to audiences across the globe.
Don’t expect rabbits out of hats. Reza's current tour merges concert-level lighting and production with the most incredible cutting-edge magic in existence today. Reza has garnered a worldwide buzz and loyal fan base with his passion for creating signature, grand-scale illusions. His unique brand of illusion has landed him on popular reality shows across 31 countries, including recent U.S. television appearances on A&E’s Duck Dynasty and The CW’s Penn & Teller: Fool Us.
Audiences have witnessed such mega-illusions as passing through the spinning blades of an industrial fan, a record-breaking recreation of Houdini’s most famous stunt, and the appearance of a real helicopter, live on stage. More than a magic show, Reza infuses state-of-the-art production elements, masterful comedic timing, and numerous interactive and inspirational moments, allowing the audience to experience the magic firsthand. Perhaps Reza’s greatest secret is his uncanny ability to communicate his performance art on such a personal level.
Young and fresh, Reza’s new show, “Edge of Illusion,” has earned various awards including “Magician of the Year.” Reza is intriguing, engaging, and captivating. He isn't just a magician. He is a world-class entertainer.
Tickets for the public are $40 for VIP admission, $30 for Section 1, and $25 for Section 2. To purchase tickets, go to bit.ly/3YJkOi6.
