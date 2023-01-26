Winona State University (WSU) will host "An Evening with Jennette McCurdy" at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, in Harriet Johnson Auditorium, Somsen Hall.
Public tickets are $20 and will be available for sale starting on January 24. All ticket sales will take place online at wsustudentunion.universitytickets.com.
With more than 100 credits under her belt between film and television, Jennette McCurdy has been showcasing her multitude of talents for over 20 years. More recently, she has made headlines as a New York Times (NYT) Bestselling Author and as an emerging leader named to the 2022 TIME100 Next list.
McCurdy's newly released memoir, "I’m Glad My Mom Died," is a tale of resilience and independence and chronicles her life and rise to fame. Using candor and dark humor, she explores her struggles as a former child actor, including eating disorders, addiction, and a complicated relationship with her overbearing mother. The book spent 18 consecutive weeks as number one on the NYT bestseller list.
McCurdy's works have also been published in The Huffington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and The Hollywood Reporter. She is currently developing a feature film, which she wrote and will direct, and has recently closed a deal to write her debut fiction novel.
"An Evening with Jennette McCurdy" will feature a 60-75 minute moderated question and answer session with McCurdy.
"An Evening with Jennette McCurdy" is co-sponsored by the WSU Lyceum Series and the Warrior Entertainment Network, the student-run programming board at Winona State University. The Network plans social, educational, cultural, and recreational events, activities, and programs for Winona State students and community. Learn more at winona.edu/thenetwork.
