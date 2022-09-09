Calling all young actors, ages 8-18! MCA is holding auditions for our youth improv troupe, Main reACTion, on Saturday, September 24, from 2-3:30 p.m. in the Academy Theatre at MCA (1164 West Howard Street, Winona). This year Brittany Clipsham, recently co-director of MCA’s popular production of “Junie B. Jones: The Musical JR.,” will lead the group in fun and theatre education.
For auditions on September 24, actors 8-18 should come ready to imagine! Wear comfortable shoes and clothes and pick a 30-second short story, poem, or other reading to perform. Please bring a list of conflicts and commitments for Saturday afternoons from October to December. We will also have other options for readings available for actors if you are unsure what to bring.
For more information call: 507-453-5500 or email: mca@smumn.edu.
