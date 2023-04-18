In partnership with the city of Winona Parks and Recreation Department during winter and spring 2023, The Joy Labs partnered with 13 community groups including the Advocacy Center of Winona, East End Rec, Engage Winona Lived Experience Leaders, Home & Community Options, Our Voices, Project FINE, Winona Catholic Workers, Winona County History Center, Winona County Treatment Court, Winona Friendship Center, Winona Housing & Redevelopment Authority, Winona Outdoor Collaborative, and the Winona Public Library.
Through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, Sarah Johnson, of the Joy Labs, developed and offered a series of workshops involving mindfulness and conversations about belonging and connecting people to the outdoors. Together, each group of community members developed and created 27 murals. Each unique mural invites the viewer to participate in a simple activity to “Be Here Now.” The program was titled “You Are Here/Be Here Now.”
Sarah Johnson shares, "Being mindful is about noticing and paying attention. Practicing mindfulness can help us feel more connected to ourselves, each other, and nature. It has been pure joy connecting with so many creative community members and building a more vibrant, welcoming, and mindful Winona!"
The murals have been digitized and printed, ready to be placed in parks around Winona for community members and visitors to enjoy.
To recognize the work and art created, three community events at three different locations will celebrate the new public art pieces and those that created them.
Free food, drinks, prizes, activities, and fun!
Please join The Joy Labs and partners at one or all of the celebrations in Winona:
- Sunday, April 23, 1-3 p.m. at Maplewood Community Homes;
- Wednesday, April 26, 4-6 p.m. meeting at Windom Park for a walking party to three locations, ending at Central Park;
- Saturday, April 29, 1-3 p.m. at the East Recreation Center.
To learn more, visit www.thejoylabs.com.
