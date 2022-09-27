The community is invited to a mural unveiling party at the Catholic Worker (CW) with Winona’s Creative Laureate Sarah Johnson on October 2, 3-4 p.m. Sarah received a Southern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) grant to work with the Catholic Worker community on designing a mural inspired by the international “You Are Not Alone” mural project.
The shed was refurbished this spring prior to the mural project starting. With this fresh new “canvas,” guests and community members have shared their thoughts on design elements and colors through conversations while drawing and coloring. The design began to take the shape of a sunrise, a symbol of hope, and people offered their thoughts on which colors should go where using a coloring sheet of the design. The mural offers a burst of color and the message “You Are Not Alone,” which is visible from Broadway.
“Community is about feeling a sense of belonging, and I know that community is central to the purpose of the Catholic Worker House,” says Sarah. “We know that a sense of belonging supports mental health and emotional well-being too, and in this age of increased social isolation, building community is that much more important.”
The CW is an intentional community rooted in the traditions of the Catholic Worker Movement, serving guests who have experienced or are currently experiencing homelessness, social isolation, and/or mental health challenges. The CW is open for hospitality, providing showers, laundry, a food pantry, use of a phone and mailing address, snacks, coffee, and a hot meal. The CW provides a welcoming, safe, substance-free, and nonviolent environment. Some CW guests visit regularly, while others more seasonably. The CW also offers crisis support.
The unveiling party is an opportunity to see the mural and will include light snacks, beverages, and, of course, a brief community-building activity. All are welcome to attend. If able, attendees are encouraged to bring a nonperishable item to contribute to the CW’s food pantry. The Catholic Worker is located at 832 West Broadway in Winona.
This activity is made possible through a grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
