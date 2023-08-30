Bandshell named national historic site

by GABRIEL HATHAWAY
The Winona Lake Park Bandshell was added to the National Register of Historic Places this summer, ahead of its 100-year anniversary in 2024. The bandshell is the 40th national register listing in the city of Winona, and the Winona Heritage Preservation Commission Chair Emily Kurash Casey said the bandshell’s inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places is a nod to the long history of the arts, architecture, and community investment in Winona.
The Lake Park Bandshell was originally constructed in 1924 to serve as a permanent performance space for the Winona Municipal Band, which just wrapped up its 108th season with a concert at the bandshell on August 16. The bandshell is also used for many other events every year and can be rented out. “This building is really standing the test of time and being a continued legacy for our community that’s enjoyed every single day,” City Planner Luke Sims said.
Casey told the City Council on August 7 about the bandshell's admittance to the historic register and emphasized its importance. “The National Register of Historic Places gives recognition that a property has been documented and evaluated to federal standards. It's also meant to change the perception of how properties are viewed. Sometimes you see old buildings as just old, sometimes slapping that word historic on there gives it a little bit more clout and a little bit of notoriety,” Casey said. “It is truly just an honor to be listed on.”
In 2020, the Heritage Preservation Commission made it a priority to get the bandshell on the historic register before its centennial. Thanks to a Minnesota Historical Society legacy grant which funded the evaluation process and a later 2022 grant which funded the nomination process, the bandshell was added to the National Register of Historic Places in July of 2023, according to Sims.
The bandshell was submitted to the historic register under two criteria. First, making a significant contribution to the broad patterns of history. And second, that the bandshell embodies the distinctive characteristics of a type, period, or method of construction. Sims stated that the roughly nine-year construction of Winona’s unique bandshell fell under the “city beautiful” movement which had a commitment to, “really making spaces that can be appreciated, both for their use, like music in this case, but also for their longstanding architectural beauty and contributions to the area.”
“You can really see the phenomenal commitment to our community come through. It's impressive that Winona was able to generate the interest and the funds and the follow through to build this building, and it’s even more impressive that it stood for 100 years and hopefully … we'll get another 100 years out of it,” Sims said.
