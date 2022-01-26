Jean Eleanor Beck, 87, was called to her eternal home on January 24, 2022.
A funeral service for Jean will be held at 11 a.m on Friday, January 28, 2022, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Lewiston. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, January 27, at the Hoff Funeral Home in Lewiston, as well as one hour prior to the service at church on Friday. Jean will be laid to rest in St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Cemetery. Hoff Funeral Home in Lewiston, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.