Ace's illness started from COVID and turned to pneumonia. His journey began on Nov. 12, and he went from Winona to La Crosse to Rochester. He was put on a ventilator, and then an echo machine. He returned home to Winona on Jan. 21, but will need continuous use of oxygen tanks and an in-home machine. He has numerous doctor appointments, therapy visits, and medical bills.
Please join us for "One Night Only," a wrestling benefit, on Sat., April 2, at the Holmen American Legion. Bell time is at 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 adults and $5 for children; we will also have raffles and a silent auction.
