Genevieve Elizabeth Beyers, 89, died on September 15, 2022, at Lewiston Senior Living in Lewiston. Genevieve was born on November 23, 1932, to parents Clement and Thelma (Peabody) Koenig in Oak Ridge, Mount Vernon Township, Winona County. She was one of five children, with three brothers and one sister. Genevieve was raised on a farm outside of St. Charles. As a little girl, Genevieve studied the piano and became a very accomplished piano player. Her talents went well with the love Genevieve had for all music.
At an early age, she attended Winona Business College, graduating with a degree. Shortly after, she went to work at the Winona County Courthouse for Judge Murphy. Due to Genevieve’s talent playing the piano and stunning beauty, she was crowned Ms. Snowflake (Queen) at the 1951 Winona Winter Carnival.
While working in Winona, she met the love of her life and future husband, Howard Beyers. Together, they had six children. Genevieve was an excellent seamstress and was hired by many local people to make custom clothing. She was a master gardener of flowers and a large vegetable garden.
Genevieve managed Allco Bar and Restaurant Supply from 1973-1985, until it closed. From 1985 until she retired, she managed retail sales for Zeches Institution Supply. The last 23 years until she passed away, she was vice president of receiving for Elko Supply.
Genevieve is survived by her children, Michael (Peg) Beyers, of St. Charles, Diane Pratt, of Granger, Minn., Steven (Missy) Beyers, of Winona, Daniel (Penny) Beyers, of Winona, and Patrick (Wanda) Beyers, of Stockton; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many extended relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Howard; infant daughter, Carol Jean; son-in-law, Gary Pratt; and siblings, Lloyd, Ray, Jerome, and Loretta.
A private burial service will be held at a later date. Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family — www.hofffuneral.com.
