The annual Red Men’s Santa gift giveaway was Dec 11. Due to COVID, last year and this year we made it a curbside event. The kids were greeted outside by Santa and his elves, handed personalized gifts and goodie bags, and if they want, took pictures with Santa. Thanks to their charitable gambling and generosity of customers, they gave to almost 100 kids. The Red Men’s, a charitable service club, would like to thank all who made this possible.