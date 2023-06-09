On Sunday, June 25, 2023, families of John C. Denzer and Esther Whetstone are encouraged to attend the 100th annual Denzer family reunion. The reunion will take place at the LaCanne Park shelter in Goodview, and lunch will be served at 12 p.m. Families will gather for a potluck, historical skit, family games, and silent auction. Please bring a main dish and salad or dessert to share along with your own beverages. Plates and utensils will be provided, along with a s’mores bar.
Latest News
- Arcadia district setting aside plans for major school projects
- Grace Place announces new executive director
- Visit Winona offers meetup series for new residents
- Galesville Founders Day June 17
- Learning Club programs for June 2023
- Winona Municipal Band program for June 14
- Ftn. City Library and Community Center opening
- 100th annual Denzer reunion
Most Popular
Articles
- Murder charges: Fravel threatened Kingsbury 'would end up like Gabby Petito'
- Ex arrested on suspicion of murder in Kingsbury case
- Rich in history, Briarcombe mansion for sale
- Police: Body of missing woman found; ex suspected of murder
- What will legal weed mean for Winona?
- Buswell, Earl
- Police blotter
- Winona council weighs $45M+ police, fire options
- Police blotter
- After design tweak, Masterpiece Hall's historic permit approved
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.