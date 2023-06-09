On Sunday, June 25, 2023, families of John C. Denzer and Esther Whetstone are encouraged to attend the 100th annual Denzer family reunion. The reunion will take place at the LaCanne Park shelter in Goodview, and lunch will be served at 12 p.m. Families will gather for a potluck, historical skit, family games, and silent auction. Please bring a main dish and salad or dessert to share along with your own beverages. Plates and utensils will be provided, along with a s’mores bar. 