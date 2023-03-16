The 135th annual Old Settlers meeting was held on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Witoka Hall.
The pre-dinner meeting music was provided by Jim Reineke and Stubbe, followed by Dan Barr on keyboard.
The day’s events included gift card prizes drawn by members of the FFA with the last number being drawn going to Earle Drenkhahn for $135, representing the 135 years the association has been active.
This year, a member of the Writ farm, the Salway farm, the Hennessy farm, and the Goetzman farm were recognized as having a Century Farm.
Special recognition was given to Marian Vanderzee, retiring as secretary, and she was given a nice corsage and a token gift of money.
Helen Selke, 95, was recognized as the oldest woman. Stanley Ledebuhr, 97, was recognized as the oldest man. Robert and Rose Heim were recognized as the longest married couple at 68 years. Each received a nice corsage or a boutonnière.
The FFA group was applauded for their assistance, and a donation was made to their group.
Special guest for the meeting was Doc, the Winona County K-9 Unit. Doc was purchased from Budapest, Hungary. Doc and his handler, Adam Carlson, of the Winona County Sheriff’s Department, entertained the Old Settlers with some of DOC’s K-9 abilities.
The Old Settlers then enjoyed a wonderful beef dinner and dessert prepared by the Winona Steak Shop.
