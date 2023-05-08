The UU Fellowship of Winona Book Sale is back for its 19th year. Featured are hundreds of gently used adult and childrenʼs fiction and nonfiction books, as well as CDs, DVDs, and vinyl records. The sale is Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Guild Hall of Wesley United Methodist Church, 113 West Broadway, in Winona; enter under the arches.
Over the years, the Fellowship has raised over $13,000 through their book sales, all given to local and international charities. This year’s proceeds will go to the Winona Sheltering Network and World Central Kitchen.
The Winona Sheltering Network is an all-volunteer organization supporting individuals and families resettling in the Winona area after fleeing dangerous situations in their home countries. Volunteers contribute hundreds of hours every month to this effort; donations support housing costs, legal fees related to asylum applications and reunification with families left behind, and school supplies and clothing. Currently, the Network assists 16 Afghans and 15 Hondurans.
World Central Kitchen provides meals on the front lines of disasters — the war in Ukraine, earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, and climate-related crises from Kentucky to Myanmar. The Relief Team immediately partners with local organizations to create a network of restaurants, food trucks, or emergency kitchens to quickly serve meals to survivors. WCK has provided nourishing food, comfort, and hope with more than 300 million meals around the world.
UUs draw their beliefs from many sources and traditions, but all members support seven Principles. The first is a belief in “the worth and dignity of every person.” The Book Sale is one way of living out that principle.
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Winona meets each Sunday, September through May, at 10 a.m. in the Guild Hall of Wesley United Methodist Church, 113 West Broadway, in Winona. See winonauu.org.
