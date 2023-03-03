VFW Post 1287 welcomes all Iraq War veterans, their families, and friends to a reception with a light luncheon in recognition of the 20th anniversary of the Iraq invasion on Sunday, March 19. The reception will be from 12-2 p.m.
The Iraq War began on March 19, 2003, when U.S. planes and warships based in the Persian Gulf hit targets within Iraq with a barrage of Tomahawk missiles. The next day, the ground phase of the war started when the first of some 160,000 U.S. troops entered Iraq.
From VFW Life member Dave Mahlke, “I joined the National Guard in the fall of 2000, my senior year of high school. In August of 2001, I left for infantry basic training at Fort Benning in Georgia. On September 11, 2001, just two hours after the second tower was hit, I was marched off to my training company. After basic training, I transferred to active duty at Fort Stewart in Georgia. During the 2003 invasion of Iraq, my Bradley fell 65 feet into a tank ditch. I was critically wounded in this fall but am still here to tell my story. I thank the VFW for helping me when I got home, helping me get back to trusting people again and back to being social again.”
We invite Iraq War veterans and their families and friends to bring their pictures and stories. We will be offering a free one-year membership to eligible Iraq veterans and an auxiliary membership to eligible family members. Everyone is welcome!
Winona VFW Post 1287 is located at 208 East Third Street in historic downtown Winona.
