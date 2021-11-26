The Foundation for Winona Area Public Schools is pleased to announce Karen Whitney-Thrune (right) and Tim Gleason (left) as this year’s payroll deduction grant winners. Each year the Foundation for WAPS chooses two, $250 grant winners from a pool of Winona Area Public Schools staff members who give to the foundation through payroll deduction. The staff grant winners are able to purchase educational materials for their classroom or department with the grant money that will help them to enrich, expand and enhance learning for our students. Congratulations Karen and Tim for giving back to your school.
