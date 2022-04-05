With the return of the Fools Five Road Race and auction this year, more than $89,000 was raised, with all proceeds benefitting cancer research.
For the local cancer support group, more than $28,000 was raised. These funds are used to offset medical and personal expenses while people are going through cancer treatment.
More than 1,300 runners took to the streets of Lewiston, running and walking to support family, friends, and all those affected by cancer.
“Watching the sea of runners going down Main Street is just plain heartwarming,” said Judy Hovelson, co-race director.
Co-Race Director Dan Goss added, “Today brought back the sense of normalcy that the Fools Five is known for.”
Speaker and Lewiston native Jack Rader has battled cancer three times. After going through treatment at Mayo Clinic over several months, he is now in remission. “My mother told me many times, ‘There are a lot of good people in the world. You just have to find them.’ Mom, look down, I have found hundreds of them!”
Next year’s live auction is March 31, 2023, with the road race on Saturday, April 1, 2023. More details available at www.foolsfive.org.
Fools Five Road Race, Minnesota’s oldest road race for cancer research, has brought people from around the world to Lewiston to raise funds for cancer research. Noted past runners/guest speakers have been Dick Beardsley, Garry Bjorklund, Carrie Tollefson, Alberto Salazar, Tony Schiller, Sarah Thorsett (Renk), Frank Shorter, Priscilla Welch, and Kenechi Udeze. In total, over $2.4 million has been donated to Gundersen Medical Foundation and Eagles Cancer Telethon, which donates to the Mayo Clinic, The Hormel Institute for Cancer Research, and Masonic Cancer Center at the University of Minnesota.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.