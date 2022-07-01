Three Winona County farms will be recognized as 2022 Century Farms at the Winona County Fair. The following family farms will be honored — Kobler Farm, Baer Farms, and Baer Family Farms LLC. Century Farm Chair Bob Bambenek will present each family with a Century Farm Certificate and yard sign. Family members from each farm will be invited to share personal experiences and the farms’ history with those in attendance. The Century Farms will be part of the Recognition Program at the Fair Grounds Entertainment Tent on Thursday afternoon, July 7, at 2 p.m.; the public is welcome to attend. The Century Farm recognition program is sponsored by the Minnesota State Fair, the Minnesota Farm Bureau, and the Winona County Fair.
