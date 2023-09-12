On Sunday, September 3, the winners of the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce raffle were drawn at Levee Park during the Big Muddy Brew ‘n Que. The drawing was done on the main stage by Chamber President and CEO Christie Ransom and past Chamber Board Chair and raffle sponsor representative Andy Puetz, of Chrysler Winona. Attendees of Big Muddy could view the drawing, which was also livestreamed on Facebook.
The grand prize was a 2023 white Jeep Wrangler Willys Edition or $20,000 in cash. Also raffled off were a Merrimack Canoe with Sanborn paddles and 14 cash prizes, ranging from $250-$1,000.
Tickets were $20 each and had been on sale since spring at Chrysler Winona, Sugar Loaf Ford, and the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce. Proceeds from the raffle go toward the Chamber’s shop local programs.
Winners:
2023 Jeep Willy or $20,000 – Brian Mierau
Merrimack Canoe and Sanborn paddles or $2,000 – Judy Piel
$1,000 – Josh Renk, Winona
$1,000 – Jill McDonah, Galesville
$500 – Dawn Stacy, Spring Valley
$500 – Roger Roraff, Winona
$500 – Eric Newman, Winona
$500 – Alicia Bratland, Winona
$250 – Bonnie Woodford, Winona
$250 – Julie O’Brien, Fountain City
$250 – Powers Construction – Lake City
$250 – Kristi Cossette, Tomah
$250 – Catie Cossette, Tomah
$250 – Robby Vaughn – MN City
$250 – Larry Hock
$250 – Sydney Hulbert, Dresbach
For more information, contact Christie Ransom at cransom@winonachamber.com or 507-452-2272.
