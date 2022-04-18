Despite a human pandemic, an avian pandemic, and a war, the 20th annual International Festival of Owls is still going to happen! It will look different than before as a result of the world’s turmoil.
The festival has been moved from its normal early March dates to April 30 so it can be held outdoors. Instead of the high school, the primary venues will be the Houston Hoedown Days festival grounds and the adjacent Houston Community Center. Nearly all festival events will take place on Saturday, April 30, except for a birding, geology and natural history bus trip that requires pre-registration and a sold-out photo session with the owls, both on Sunday.
After thoughtful planning around avian influenza, the Illinois Raptor Center will still be able to come and bring their live owls. World Owl Hall of Fame award winner Dr. Prachi Mehta from India will be speaking in person about her work with the adorable and very endangered forest owlet. For the safety of his family due to the war in Ukraine, Hall of Fame award winner Milan Ružić from Serbia will not be attending.
Families can still build an owl nest box with the scouts, dissect an owl pellet, make an owl craft, buy all kinds of fun owl merchandise from vendors, and participate in the kids owl calling contest.
The festival began as a hatch-day party for Alice the great horned owl back in 2003. This year Alice has turned 25 and will be featured on the festival shirts. Artwork from the children’s international owl art contest will also be on display and for sale.
For more information or to pre-register go to the festival website, www.FestivalOfOwls.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.