Local volunteers will again be hosting a 24-hour Vigil at Veterans Park by the Lake Winona bandshell on Veterans Day, November 11. The vigil starts at midnight (0000 hours) and ends at midnight (2400 hrs). Volunteer watch standers post every hour on the hour to honor our veterans. Veterans and non-veterans are welcome to stand watch in honor of their fellow service members, family, or friends who have served. There is also a formal Veterans Day ceremony conducted at 11 a.m. by local veterans organizations to which the public is also invited and appreciated. This year's program and Vigil are honoring all veterans with a special emphasis on those veterans who have been awarded the Purple Heart for wounds received or death caused as a result of actions against hostile forces. The basement of the bandshell is used as a gathering and warming space for veterans and non-veterans alike. Please feel free to join us in recognizing our veterans. Additional information at on the Facebook page Winona Veteran's Day 24 Hour Vigil.
