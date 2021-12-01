Winona Sunset Lions Club will be serving Clark’s award winning secret recipe on Thursday, December 9, 2021, from 4:30-7 p.m. at the Elk’s Club, Highway 61, in Goodview. Takeout only, tickets on sale at the door $10 for adults and $5 for children.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Taxi driver allegedly high during crash that injured two
- Winona woman dies in Hwy. 61 crash
- Police Blotter
- Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife Refuge recognizes volunteers
- One dead in I-90 crash near Dresbach
- Steamboat Days selects new president for 75th Steamboat Days 2022
- Devorak, Lon Joseph
- WPD nab man after pursuit
- Guest Column: Fighting breast cancer during the COVID pandemic
- Downtown tree lighting draws crowd
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.