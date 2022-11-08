Elliana Nelson was recognized as the Winona 4-H Youth Representative for the month of October. She is the daughter of Jeff and Melissa Nelson and a senior at Lewiston-Altura High School. Following graduation, Elliana plans to attend college for music education. Elliana is a member of the Lewiston Helping Hands and Hearts 4-H Club and has previously held leadership roles including vice president and secretary.
Elliana has exhibited home environment, photography, needle arts, performing arts, food and nutrition, crafts and fine arts, and citizenship projects at the Winona County Fair and Minnesota State Fair. Elliana says her favorite project area is home environment, because she loves seeing how her projects turn out. “Additionally, it challenges me and takes me out of my comfort zone to make them.” Elliana’s favorite 4-H accomplishment was receiving Grand Champion at the Minnesota State Fair for her home environment project in 2021.
In addition to participating in the Winona County Fair and Minnesota State Fair, Elliana has helped her club with Adopt-A-Highway clean-up as well as donating items to Caring Hearts of Southeast Minnesota. She has also attended regional 4-H Camp as a youth camper as well as a camp counselor.
Winona Sunrisers Kiwanis Club honors one outstanding Winona County 4-H member during its breakfast meeting on the fourth Wednesday of each month. The club meets on a weekly basis every Wednesday at 7 a.m. at the Winona Family Restaurant in Winona.
