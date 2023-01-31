Kendra Fritts was recognized as the Winona County 4-H Youth Representative for the month of January. She is the daughter of John and Tessa Fritts, a senior at Hope Lutheran High School, and a member of the Winona River City 4-H Club, where she is currently serving as the 4-H Club Treasurer.
Kendra has participated in meat and dairy, goat, rabbit, forestry, and food and nutrition projects throughout her time in 4-H. The goat project is her favorite, and she enjoys all aspects of it, including walking, feeding, washing, and showing them. Her hard work has paid off, and Kendra received Champion Rate of Gain with her meat goat at the 2022 Winona County Fair. Kendra has learned that it’s important to study for showmanship, and practicing as much as you can is a key part in getting your animal ready to exhibit. She said 4-H has also helped her with her public speaking skills.
In addition to exhibiting projects at the Winona County Fair and Minnesota State Fair, Kendra has participated in community service events with her 4-H Club, some of which include making ornaments for the nursing home, pillow cases for veterans, and cookies for police officers and firefighters. She has also attended Feed My Starving Children packing events with her club, among many other community service activities. Kendra’s 4-H involvement also includes participation at Regional 4-H Camp at Whitewater, BLU (Building Leadership and Understanding) Workshop, Regional Project Day, and Rabbit Bowl at the Minnesota State Fair.
Winona Sunrisers Kiwanis Club honors one outstanding Winona County 4-H member during its breakfast meeting the fourth Wednesday of each month. The club meets on a weekly basis every Wednesday at 7 a.m. at the Winona Family Restaurant in Winona.
