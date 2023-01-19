Lane Jabs was recognized as the Winona 4-H Youth Representative for the month of December. He is the son of Lowell and Nicole Jabs, a member of the Little Valley Victors 4-H Club, and a senior at Saint Charles High School. After graduation, Lane plans to attend Central Lakes College for the Heavy Equipment Operators Fast Track program.
While in 4-H, Lane has exhibited beef, sheep, and swine projects with the swine project being his favorite. Lane enjoys seeing his hard work pay off in all livestock projects, but especially swine. His favorite memory has been winning Champion Overall Showman, beating his sister. He has participated in community service activities, including Adopt-A-Highway cleanup as well as an annual food drive with his club for the Hometown Resource Center in St. Charles. Additionally, he has been an active participant at the Minnesota State Fair, exhibiting his livestock projects during 4-H Encampment. Lane also participates in livestock shows near and far, including Shorthorn and Simmental Junior Nationals.
Winona Sunrisers Kiwanis Club honors one outstanding Winona County 4-H member during its breakfast meeting the fourth Wednesday of each month. The club meets on a weekly basis every Wednesday at 7 a.m. at the Winona Family Restaurant in Winona.
