Kaylee Steele was recognized as the Winona 4-H youth representative for the month of December. Kaylee is the daughter of Ryan and Kari Steele, a member of the Altura Sky Rockets 4-H Club and a senior at Lewiston-Altura High School. She served as the Altura Sky Rockets 4-H Club president in 2021 and club secretary in 2019.
Kaylee's favorite 4-H project area is swine, but she has also exhibited sheep and dairy projects as a 4-H member. She has been exhibiting swine projects since she was 2 years old, bringing them to the county fair and Minnesota State Fair ever since she has been eligible. Her favorite 4-H memory was with her swine project in 2017 when Kaylee was awarded Reserve Champion Overall Purebred Breeding Gilt at the state fair!
Kaylee says, “I have learned many skills in 4-H, including responsibility, leadership and communication.” She says her greatest accomplishment has been how she has become more outgoing throughout her years in 4-H. “4-H gives you the opportunity to meet so many great people and make lots of new friends, but I had to learn to be outgoing to do so,” she said. Kaylee has attended and helped with multiple 4-H events including Regional 4-H Camp at Whitewater, Minnesota State Fair, Swine Project Development Committee, Winona County Market Livestock Auction, ditch clean-up with her 4-H Club and the livestock judging team, to name a few.
Winona Sunrisers Kiwanis Club honors one outstanding Winona County 4-H member during its breakfast meeting the fourth Wednesday of each month. The club meets on a weekly basis every Wednesday at 7 a.m. at the Winona Family Restaurant in Winona.
