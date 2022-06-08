4-H member honored by Kiwanis Sunrisers

Derek Duncanson was recognized as the Winona 4-H Youth Representative for the month of May. Derek is the son of Patrick Duncanson and Christy Helke. Derek is a senior at La Crescent High School and a 4-H member in the Silo Happy Hustlers 4-H Club.
Derek has exhibited dairy, sheep, rabbit, food, photography, and craft projects while in 4-H. His favorite project is dairy because he has been participating in this project since he was little and because of all the other exhibitors. His favorite memory and accomplishment was winning the age cow class in 2018. Derek has exhibited his dairy projects at the Minnesota State Fair and also participated in the 4-H Dairy Judging Contest. Additionally, Derek has participated in club community service activities such as Adopt a Highway, and making tie blankets for the Ronald McDonald House among many others.
Winona Sunrisers Kiwanis Club honors one outstanding Winona County 4-H member during its breakfast meeting the fourth Wednesday of each month. The club meets on a weekly basis every Wednesday at 7 a.m. at the Winona Family Restaurant in Winona.
