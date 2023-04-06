Sara Backes was recognized as the Winona County 4-H Youth Representative for the month of March. She is the daughter of Jill and Greg Backes, a senior at Saint Charles High School, and a member of the Little Valley Victors 4-H Club. She plans to attend a private four-year college with interests in theology and music.
Sara has participated in demonstration, photography, fine arts, performing arts, food and nutrition, family favorite, arts and crafts, and dog projects. Demonstration is her favorite project area, because she enjoys public speaking and sharing something new with others.
Sara states, “My favorite memory is going to and participating in States Arts In. It is such a fun and welcoming community. I learned so much about goal-setting, music, and leadership. I also loved hanging out and laughing with my friends.” 4-H has taught her how to be a leader, be kinds to others, and try new things.
In addition to exhibiting projects at the Winona County Fair and the Minnesota State Fair, Sara has participated in road ditch cleanup, caroling, and food drives with her 4-H club. She has attended YELLO (Youth Exploring Leadership and Learning Opportunities) Conference and BLU (Building Leadership and Understanding) Workshop. She has attended Regional 4-H Camp at Whitewater each year since third grade and became a camp counselor when she could no longer be a camper. She also participated in State Arts In and attended Citizen Washington Focus (CWF).
Winona Sunrisers Kiwanis Club honors one outstanding Winona County 4-H member during its breakfast meeting the fourth Wednesday of each month. The club meets on a weekly basis every Wednesday at 7 a.m. at the Winona Family Restaurant in Winona.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.