Tyler Kreidermacher was recognized as the Winona County 4-H Youth Representative for the month of February. He is the son of Matt and Holly Kreidermacher, is currently attending Ridgewater Community College, and is a member of the Altura Sky Rockets 4-H Club, where he was vice president and president.
Tyler has participated in sheep and beef projects throughout his time in 4-H. His favorite project was in 2021, when he showed his own Simmental heifer. He said, “I did everything myself with the heifer. I picked the heifer out myself. I worked with it, did the chores for it, made my own ration when feeding it, bought all my own show feed, and did everything myself to get it ready for the show.” He received first in class with his heifer that year. Tyler has learned that nothing can beat hard work. The kids who put in the work were always on the top of the classes. Tyler’s greatest accomplishment is when he won all-species showmanship with his sheep.
Tyler states, “My favorite memory was when my friend and I were the last two standing for sheep showmanship. I ended up winning, and when the judge made the decision, we looked at each other, started laughing, and shook hands. It was super fun, and we both had great sportsmanship.”
In addition to exhibiting projects at the Winona County Fair and the Minnesota State Fair, Tyler has participated in road ditch clean-up with his 4-H Club. He has participated in the regional and state competitions for general livestock judging in FFA, showed a heifer at the Iowa State Fair, FFA, and open class at the Minnesota State Fair. He also showed sheep at 4-H and FFA state fair.
Winona Sunrisers Kiwanis Club honors one outstanding Winona County 4-H member during its breakfast meeting the fourth Wednesday of each month. The club meets on a weekly basis every Wednesday at 7 a.m. at the Winona Family Restaurant in Winona.
