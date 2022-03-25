Ian Dean was recognized as the Winona 4-H Youth Representative for the month of March. Ian is the son of Janel and Jim Dean, a senior at Winona Senior High School and a member of the Winona River City 4-H Club. Ian has previously served as the club treasurer and recreation leader. He plans to attend Winona State University after high school.
Ian has exhibited indoor gardening, robotics, photography, self-determined, rabbit and flower gardening projects at the Winona County Fair. Ian said, “My favorite project was my carnivorous terrarium because I like carnivorous plants and it won Grand Champion at the Minnesota State Fair.” Ian has participated in multiple community service projects with his 4-H club including distributing cookies to Brookdale Senior Living and the Goodview Police and attending Feed My Starving Children packing events in Winona and Minneapolis, Minn. Ian says he has learned how to care for plants and animals as well as give presentations throughout his time in 4-H. We are proud of Ian’s 4-H achievements and wish him the best of luck at college!
Winona Sunrisers Kiwanis Club honors one outstanding Winona County 4-H member during its breakfast meeting on the fourth Wednesday of each month. The club meets on a weekly basis every Wednesday at 7 a.m. at the Winona Family Restaurant in Winona.
