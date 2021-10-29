Leann Wegman was recognized as the Winona 4-H Youth Representative for the month of October. She is the daughter of Paula and David Wegman, a member of the Saratoga Challengers 4-H Club and a senior at Lewiston Altura High School.
Leann has exhibited dairy steers, dairy heifers as well as beef heifers and cow-calf pairs. The beef project is her favorite project because she has raised her beef project from calves and is beginning her own herd. Leann said, “I enjoy showing them and seeing how well my own cattle do. My favorite 4-H memory was showing my own beef for the first time and doing better than I imagined.”
Although Leann has had many accomplishments in the show ring with her beef and dairy steer projects, when asked what her greatest accomplishment in 4-H has been she responded, “My greatest accomplishment is the friends I have made along the way who were also my biggest competition. Those friends are what makes 4-H even more fun.”
Leann has participated in ditch cleanup with her 4-H Club, attended the University of Minnesota Gopher Dairy Camp and exhibited at the Winona County Fair and Minnesota State Fair 4-H Encampment.
Winona Sunrisers Kiwanis Club honors one outstanding Winona County 4-H member during its breakfast meeting the fourth Wednesday of each month. The club meets on a weekly basis every Wednesday at 7 a.m. at the Winona Family Restaurant in Winona.
